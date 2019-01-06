Record number of people visit Auschwitz

A record 2.15 million people visited the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in 2018, the museum at the site in southern Poland said Friday, according to AFP.

Nazi Germany set up the death camp in occupied Poland during World War II.

Some 405,000 Poles visited the site last year, followed by 281,000 Britons, 136,000 Americans, 116,000 Italians, 95,000 Spaniards, 76,000 Germans, 69,000 Frenchmen and 65,000 Israelis, among others.

The museum website got 27 million page views last year, while its Facebook page topped 265,000 likes. More than 275,000 people follow the museum on Twitter, according to the report.

Some 1.1 million people, including a million Jews from across Europe, were murdered at Auschwitz-Birkenau between 1940 and 1945.

In 2014, the museum said that a record number of more than 1.5 million people from around the world visited the grounds of the former Nazi death camp.

In September of 2015, the Vatican pledged 100,000 euros ($125,000) towards preserving the former Nazi death camp, becoming the 31st state to donate to the foundation.