Hamas blasts Arab states over relations with Israel

Normalization of relations with Israel is "betrayal of the blood of the martyrs," says senior terrorist.

A senior Hamas terrorist official blasted the Arab regimes that have been normalizing relations with Israel, calling their actions "a betrayal of the blood of the martyrs and the entire Islamic nation."

In an interview with the Falastin Al-Youm website, Hussam Badran, a member of Hamas' political bureau, said that the normalization deals a harsh blow to the Palestinian cause.

Badran claimed that the Palestinian people oppose normalization and that those advocating it would be ostracized from the Islamic ummah, because the next generations will not forget the "crime" of normalization.

According to Badran, the Arab regimes think that through close relations with the "Zionist enemy," they will be able to preserve their rule, but Israel is itself in a crisis and cannot help them.

He attacked PA chief Mahmoud Abbas for calling Hamas "spies." Abbas's behavior, he said, is foreign to the Palestinian people, and contradicts the Palestinians' values and national morals.

Badran said that the elections in Israel are a contest between "murderers" competing over the question – who can cause more suffering to the Palestinians.