Police and Shin Bet security forces are blocking the entrance to the community of Kochav Hashahar, inspecting every vehicle that leaves, questioning the passengers and harassing the residents.



The forces also set up a checkpoint at the Kochav Hashachar junction and are checking every vehicle that seeks to arrive at a demonstration this evening in Paris Square in Jerusalem.



This evening there will be a mass demonstration in front of the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem, in light of the arrest of the three young men from the Judea and Samaria by the Shin Bet. Rabbis, public figures, council heads and residents of Judea and Samaria are expected to protest against the Shin Bet's violent conduct against young people in Judea and Samaria.

The demonstrators will demand that Prime Minister Netanyahu, who is in charge of the Shin Bet security service, stop the rampage of members of the “Jewish Department” of the Shin Bet to stop the practice of prohibiting minors from meeting with an attorney and the abusive interrogation methods used against minors, as revealed in an “Uvda” investigation.

"In no other place in the country would law enforcement authorities allow themselves to break into a classroom in the middle of a class, arrest a student in a showy way and issue draconian orders,” the organizers said. “Residents of Judea and Samaria also have rights.”