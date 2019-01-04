The parties are wondering: Connect or split up?

Two senior political experts are trying to analyze what is needed to win the 2019 elections: inter-party connections, or splits?

IDI President Yohanan Plesner and Prof. Abraham Diskin talks on the latest political developments.

In a week that saw Ministers Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked separating from their party, while Zionist Union leader Avi Gabbai dramatically terminated his partnership with opposition leader Tzipi Livni, we asked our panelists which event will have the biggest impact on the election.

Also, the panelists try their luck as Campaign Cupid: Will Kulanu’s Moshe Kahlon take Livni in? Will former IDF chief of general staff, Benny Gantz, join forces with Yair Lapid, and if so, who will agree to be Number 2? Could there be a “Likud Beytenu” comeback?

And before wrapping up, the conversation heats up as Diskin and Plesner spar over whether Israel’s multi-party system and subsequent fragmentation of public representation is good for democracy and for governance.