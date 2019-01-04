Claims of anti-Semitism cloud the women's march

How is antisemitism manifested in the preparations for the women's march in the United States?

As organizers prepare for another Women's March later this month, there's a split in the movement between some women of color and former march leader Vanessa Wruble, who says she feels she was forced out of the group's leadership in part because she is Jewish.

The rift has gotten more public exposure after a recent story in The New York Times reported that early on in planning efforts, fellow leaders Tamika Mallory, a black activist, and Carmen Perez, a Latina activist, told Wruble that Jews need to confront their own role in racism.

"What I remember — and what I was taken aback by — was the idea that Jews were specifically involved, and predominantly involved, in the slave trade, and that Jews make a lot of money off of black and brown bodies," Wruble recounts, "And those were the statements that I remember. And similar things were repeated sort of throughout our organizing together."