Livni says her dismissal was "ugly act"

Head of Hatnua party says the way Labor chief broke off partnership was very "unpleasant."

Tzipi Livni, the chairwoman of the Hatnua party, spoke publicly today (Friday) about the "ugly" way Labor head Avi Gabbay broke off his party's partnership with hers, earlier this week.

Gabbay chose to inform Livni of his decision in a surprise announcement, made in front of reporters with her sitting next to him.

Livni was quoted by Hadashot 2 as saying: "I paid a price with an ugly act when I called for the creation of a bloc that would bring about a political turnaround."

"It made for unpleasant viewing and believe me, it was less pleasant for me to be there," she said in a conversation with an audience at the annual "Israel Hofsheet" seminar.

A new Maariv poll shows the Labor party in free fall with only 8 seats, a stunning drop from the 24 it pulled down in 2015.