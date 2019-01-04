Kulanu MK: Reports we will run with Likud are false

MK Roy Folkman denies Kulanu will run together will Likud, says reports are from a 'hysterical Likud that is spreading lies'.

Kulanu MK Roy Folkman, a senior lawmaker in the faction, denied that his party was discussing a possible merger with the Likud.

"The Likud is in a state of hysteria and is constantly spreading lies about unifying but I say unequivocally that all of us will continue to be a completely independent faction," said Folkman at a conference in Eilat.

Folkman added that Prime Minister Netanyahu should be forced to resign if he is indicted by Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit.

"No one is above the law," Folkman said, adding that "every prime minister, not just a prime minister, can not be in the morning at a meeting of a Knesset committee and at noon in court. "

Regarding former IDF Chief of Staff Benny Gantz and his new 'Hosen L'Yisrael' party, Folkman said that "the time has come for the public to turn away from the new messianic phenomenon. The public should choose politicians based on actions, not image."

Reports this past week said that Kulanu leader Moshe Kahlon was debating whether to run together with the Likud party. Recent polls show Kulanu, which won 10 seats in 2015, falling to between five to seven mandates.