Lapid: Netanyahu pushing responsibility onto IDF officers

Yesh Atid leader blasts Netanyahu for putting his military secretary at fault for Amona evacuation on Thursday.

Yesh Atid Chairman Yair Lapid blasted Prime Minister Netanyahu for blaming military secretary Brigadier General Avi Blut for Thursday's evacuation of Amona.

Blut was ordered on Friday to meet with Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot after he did not pass on Netanyahu's instructions not to vacate the buildings in Amona.

The military secretary passed the prime minister's instructions only in the morning when the violent evacuation had already begun. In clashes between opponents of the evacuation and the security forces, 23 policemen and three residents were injured.

According to Lapid, "Netanyahu is again trying pin responsibility on the IDF and its commanders. He is the prime minister and defense minister and he ordered the evacuation of Amona."

"His attempt to evade responsibility at the expense of the military secretary is typical of Netanyahu, but it is shameless even for him."

Concurring with Lapid was former Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, who lambasted Netanyahu as well for pinning the blame on the IDF officer for the Amona clashes.

"The prime minister's shameful attempt to put the blame on the evacuation of Amona to his military secretary, Brigadier-General Avi Blut, is at the least despicable, and it is impossible to avoid seeing this as an evasion of responsibility and a desperate attempt to search for a scapegoat," wrote Liberman on Facebook.