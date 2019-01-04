Muslim Congresswoman: 'We're going to impeach the @#$%'

Promising to "impeach the @#$%#@", new Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib delivered a speech bashing President Trump following her swearing in.

Tlaib's profanity-laced tirade came during an event held by the MoveOn progressive organization. Recalling a conversation she had with her son, who told her that “Look mama you won- bullies don’t win," Tlaib said that she replied “You’re right, they don’t. And we’re gonna go in and impeach the [expletive]". (Arutz Sheva will refrain from publishing the obscenity due to the severity of the swear word.)

Tlaib, who won Michigan's 13th Congressional District, is joined by Representative Ilhan Omar from Minnesota in becoming one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress.

Omar has in the past called Israel an “apartheid regime”. In 2012, she said that Israel had “hypnotized the world” to ignore its “evil doings.”

She also sparked controversy for saying after being elected that she supported the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement targeting Israel, after saying during her campaign that it was “counteractive” and prevents dialogue.