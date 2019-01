The effect of 'fake news' on Aliyah Negative reports about making Aliyah and the Land of Israel may seem accurate and yet are actually false. Dr. Sam Minskoff,

Noam Moscowitz French Olim Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, discusses the powerful influence that ill reports concerning RETURNING to the Land Of Israel has on potential Olim (immigrants) that there is a profound difference between the accuracy of such reports and the actual truth.

