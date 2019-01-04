'The PM is blaming the evacuation on the military secretary'

The head of the community of Amona, Avichai Boaron, on Thursday evening blasted Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's decision to summon his military secretary who, Netanyahu claimed, did not pass the instructions to prevent the evacuation of the buildings in Amona on time.

"If Bibi really did not want to evacuate, he could have prevented that in one second - one signature of his will allow the land to be written in our name. And that's it, we can re-establish the farm,” said Boaron.

"The attempt to blame the evacuation on the military secretary is sad and disappointing. The entire bureau knew about the expected evacuation. The guard is not to blame. Bibi, give us a permit,” he added.

Earlier on Thursday it was announced that Netanyahu’s military secretary, Brig. Gen. Avi Blot, will be summoned on Friday to meet with IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot after he did not pass on Netanyahu's instructions not to vacate the buildings in Amona.

The military secretary passed on the prime minister's instructions only in the morning, when the violent evacuation had already begun. In clashes between opponents of the evacuation and the security forces, 23 policemen and three residents were injured.

The police arrested seven rioters, six of whom were released under restrictive conditions, and another was sent to house arrest for five days.