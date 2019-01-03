Watch: Police throws demonstrator over fence

Demonstrator hits his head after police throw him over fence at demonstration against detention of minors.

demonstrator taken to hospital after police throw him

Police were filmed throwing a demonstrator over a fence at a protest outside the Lod District Court on Thursday.

The demonstrator hit his head as a result of the police action. He was evacuated to a hospital by Magen David Adom paramedics.

The demonstrators protested against the detention conditions of three minors who were arrested by the Shin Bet earlier this week on suspicion of involvement in a security incident. The minors have been held at an undisclosed location and have not been allowed to see their parents or an attorney.

The court ruled Thursday that the minors must be allowed to meet with an attorney.