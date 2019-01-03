Labor MK: Gabbay needs to consider giving up his place

MK Eitan Cabel (Labor) called on his party members to consider replacing the chairman to maximize the chances of success in the elections.



"Avi Gabbay in the business world would have handed over the reins a long time ago, and he should consider giving up his place," Cabel said Thursday in an interview with Army Radio. “I am upset because the significance is that Labor may disappear.”

Cabel harshly criticized Gabbay following the incident in which he disbanded the Zionist Union on a live broadcast without prior notice, and stunned “Hatnua” chairwoman Tzipi Livni.



"The public has been exposed to a very embarrassing version of a reality show - the episode in which the big sister is kicked out," Cabel described the event in picturesque terms.



The Labor Party said in response to Cabel's remarks, "His subversion is not a new thing. Cabel is the record-holder of ‘yes’ and ‘no’, one thing and its opposite, and even the opposite of the opposite.”