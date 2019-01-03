New Right: Selective enforcement in Amona

Right-wing parties attack PM over evacuation in Amona. 'PM prefers to dismantle settlements rather than solve the bureaucratic issues.'

Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked’s 'New Right' party (HaYamin HeHadash) responded to events Thursday morning in the Samaria community of Amona, after security forces were summoned to evacuate two structures that were placed there.

Earlier this week, the State Prosecutor's Office informed several of the evacuees that if the buildings were not dismantled within 48 hours, they would be confiscated. The ultimatum was issued despite the fact that the area was legally purchased.

On Wednesday, the residents made it clear that they refused to vacate the structures they placed in Amona and give in to the State Prosecutor’s ultimatum.

The residents bought the land for several million shekels, and the deal was approved by the Civil Administration, but also requires the approval of the political echelon, i.e. Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu who also serves as Defense Minister, who does not intend to act on the matter.

New Right slammed the “selective enforcement” against Jews in Amona in the face of the prime minister’s hesitation to evacuate the illegal Arab outpost of Khan al-Ahmar.

“We call on the Prime Minister to evacuate illegal Arab structures in Khan al-Ahmar today,” the party said.

“The law is the law is the law."

“The selective enforcement against only Jews in Amona, in the face of the fear of evacuating illegal and unrestrained Arab construction in Khan al-Ahmar, portrays the Israeli Government's weakness and hesitation vis-a-vis the Palestinians, and undermines the State of Israel’s deterrence.

“Shaked and Bennett were the only ones in the Security Cabinet (21.10.18) who opposed the postponement of the evacuation of Khan al-Ahmar, while Netanyahu and Liberman voted to postpone the evacuation to an unknown date.

“We call upon the Prime Minister to fulfill his promise today.”

The National Union party also attacked Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Binyamin Netanyahu this morning over the evacuation.

"Apparently the prime minister's election campaign begins with the evacuation of Jews from their land," the party noted sarcastically and emphasized, "The houses in Amona were purchased legally."

"The prime minister could solve the bureaucratic problems with a wave of his hand and strengthen the settlements. Instead he preferred to continue the tradition that he allotted his entire term and dismantle Jewish settlements," they added.

The National Union also claimed that "the trigger finger is very quick on everything to do with Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria. We have not seen this impulsiveness in Khan al-Ahmar, which is still standing."

In conclusion, the party made a direct call to Netanyahu: "Prime Minister Netanyahu, we are fed up with promises and talk, we want actions. This is not how to strengthen the settlements. This is not how terror is defeated. This platform of yours will not be forgotten by right-wing voters at the polls.”

MK Betzalel Smotrich, who is with the young people in Amona, told Army Radio this morning that it was "a sad and unnecessary event. The prime minister refuses to evacuate Khan al-Ahmar and Amona, which was purchased legally, he does."