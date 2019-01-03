Bennett's meeting with rabbis canceled

Meeting between Bennett and religious Zionist rabbis canceled after activists demanded that the rabbis not attend.

Education Minister Naftali Bennett on Wednesday evening canceled a meeting with about 20 religious Zionist rabbis that had been scheduled for Thursday.

The meeting was set up about three weeks ago and was canceled due to the rabbis' lack of response.

Behind the scenes, activists from the Jewish Home and National Union parties pressured the rabbis and demanded that they not participate in the meeting, saying that doing so could send a message that they support the establishment of Bennett’s HaYemin HeHadash (New Right) party.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bennett and Ayelet Shaked announced the addition of journalist Caroline Glick to the New Right list for the next Knesset.

Glick, who is secular, said the New Right would serve as a big-tent which could expand the Israeli right-wing bloc by bringing together both secular and religious voters.

“I’m very excited today about joining the New Right, and joining together with people who are totally dedicated to Zionism and love of the Land [of Israel],” said Glick. “Together, we will work to defend Israel, strengthen its security, and implement truly right-wing policies. This is a very exciting day for me, and I call on everyone who has the Zionist spirit within them – secular or religious – to come join us, we’re your home.”

Meanwhile, a poll published on Hadashot TV on Wednesday found that, if elections were to be held today, the New Right would win six Knesset seats, while the Jewish Home would win four.