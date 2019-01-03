Mossad says goodbye to IDF Chief of Staff

Mossad says goodbye to outgoing IDF Chief of Staff Eizenkot, who expresses appreciation for the joint work between the bodies.

Mossad Director Yossi Cohen and the senior Mossad command forum on Wednesday took their leave from outgoing IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Gadi Eizenkot.

The Mossad Director thanked the Chief-of-Staff on behalf of the Mossad for the years of exceptional cooperation and the joint work on behalf of the security of the State of Israel and its citizens.

The Chief of Staff expressed his appreciation for the joint work and said that a sense of partnership characterizes the joint efforts of the IDF and the Mossad.

Eizenkot noted that the cooperation between the two organizations against a range of threats has led to the strengthening of the State of Israel in the region.

Eizenkot will be replaced in two weeks by Aviv Kochavi, who previously served as Deputy Chief of Staff.