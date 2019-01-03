Tags:ILTV
Understanding the splits in the Israeli left
ILTV speaks with Likud party member Binyamin Lachkar about the ongoing upsets and announced party re-arrangements ahead of elections.
Gabai and Livni
Flash 90
