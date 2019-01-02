Elizabeth Warren pledges salary to HIAS amid government shutdown

Massachusetts senator pledges her salary to the HIAS group as long as the government is shut down, following launch of presidential bid.

Days after launching a bid for the Democratic presidential nomination, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren pledged her salary to the HIAS group, as long as the government is shut down.

“Over 7,000 people in Massachusetts have been sent home or are working without pay during the #TrumpShutdown,” Warren said Tuesday, New Year’s Day, on Twitter. “Until @realDonaldTrump re-opens the government, I’m donating my salary to @HIASrefugees, a nonprofit that helps refugees and makes our country stronger in the process.”

Trump has sworn not to sign a funding bill until Congress agrees to fund a wall with Mexico. As a result, the government is entering its second week of a shutdown. Trump wants the wall to slow illegal immigration.

Congress members and their staffs, separate from the executive branch, are not affected by the shutdown.

HIAS has taken a lead among groups opposing Trump’s immigration restrictions, including initiating and joining lawsuits against some of the president’s policies.

Warren launched her bid for the presidency in the waning days of 2018.