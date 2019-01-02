What is the meaning of true faith? Standing nature on its head

The Ten Plagues & the reason for Creation: It’s all about man.

This week's exciting edition of Temple Talk focuses on the Torah portion of Va'era, which features the first seven of the Ten Plagues visited upon Egypt in preparation for Israel's exodus.

Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Chaim Richman provide amazing food for thought as they engage in a lively discussion on the purpose and nature of the Ten Plagues and their inner meaning.

Our hosts also ponder the true meaning of faith in G-d and share many other unique and timely Torah insights in this week's compelling program.