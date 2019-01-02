$16,000 flights sold for $675

Cathay Pacific Airlines accidentally sold first class airline tickets from Vietnam to New York at a 96% discount.

Due to an error, tickets that usually cost $16,000 were sold for only $675.

"Happy 2019 all, and to those who bought our good - VERY good surprise ‘special’ on New Year’s Day, yes - we made a mistake but we look forward to welcoming you on board with your ticket issued. Hope this will make your 2019 ‘special’ too!" the company wrote on Twitter.

"Yes, we have made a mistake," the company agreed, "but we are waiting for the moment when we can host you on deck with the ticket sold to you. We hope this will make 2019 special for you too!"

The airline did not answer reporters' questions about the number of tickets sold at the discounted price, before making the mistake.