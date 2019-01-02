Watch: Netanyahu greeted warmly in Brazil
PM, who arrived for inauguration of Brazilian president, was received warmly by the crowd as he exited his vehicle.
Netanyahu and Bolsonaro
Avi Ohayon/GPO
