Social Equality Minister Gila Gamliel sent a letter to Hebrew University President Prof. Asher Cohen, asking him to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Dr. Carola Hilfrich, who humiliated a female student who arrived in IDF uniform for a university lesson.

"I'm certain the founders of Hebrew University saw the defenders of the Land of Israel, IDF soldiers and the security forces, as part of the realization of their vision in the State of Israel," Gamliel wrote to Cohen.

She noted that this was a serious case that must be dealt with by the academic institution. "It is unthinkable that female soldiers and IDF soldiers will be exposed to such humiliating situations. All security service personnel should be allowed to study at the university in their official uniforms.

"The State of Israel and Israeli society should honor the security forces for their contribution, not humiliate them. We must support and assist as much as possible those who sacrifice their lives every day for the security of Israel."

Dr. Carola Hilfrich, senior lecturer at the Hebrew University on Mount Scopus in Jerusalem, was documented shouting at a student who arrived at a lesson in IDF uniform.

The student was harassed by an Arab student and reported the incident to the lecturer, pointing out to her that there was a curriculum for military personnel. Hilfrich replied, "This isn't our class; you can't be naive, to be here in uniform and want to be treated as a civilian."

The lecturer scolded the student: "You are a soldier in the Israeli army and they'll treat you accordingly." The student clarified that she does not enter politics and serves to defend the State and its citizens. "It bothers you that I'm sitting in uniform in the classroom?" asked the student. "There are people whose civil society is as important to them as the army is to you and you must accept their priorities as tolerantly as they accept and confront your priorities," answered Hilfrich.

"If you have something to say, write a letter. I have other matters, I listened enough and told you what I think; you don't even respect my time," the lecturer said.

The Hebrew University said in response: "The Hebrew University honors all its students, including those who come to study during their military service, whether they are regular soldiers, career soldiers, or reservists. These students also receive additional academic support if necessary. The Hebrew University's management condemns disrespectful behavior between students and students, and between faculty members and students. The university and the lecturer apologize to the student who felt hurt, and we will continue to work to strengthen the sense of personal security of each student. "