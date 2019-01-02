Attempted Arab robbery near Ateret

Suspects arrested near Israeli car tried to force driver out while threatening her with hammers.

Arabs this afternoon tried to commit a robbery on Route 465 near the community of Ateret in Binyamin.

Initial investigation revealed an Arab vehicle stopped next to an Israeli vehicle and several Arabs got out.

They approached the car with hammers and then tried unsuccessfully to force the woman driver out of the car.

At this point several more vehicles arrived at the scene and stopped to offer assistance when the Arabs got into their car and fled.

Police and army forces summoned to the scene searched for the suspects and the vehicle. At the same time, an investigation was launched into the attempt to ascertain whether this was a gang of car thieves already known to the police.