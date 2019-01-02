'They will remember who is a victim and who is a murderer'

A hearing was held at the Lod District Court this morning at the trial of terrorist Abd al-Hakim Ben Adal Azzi, who stabbed Rabbi Itamar Ben Gal to death at the Ariel junction about a year ago.

The terrorist is charged with murder. Hearings are held before a panel of three judges, headed by Central District Court Chief Justice Ruth Lorch.

Attorney Chaim Bleicher of the Honenu organization, which represents the family of Rabbi Ben Gal in the exercise of their rights as victims of hostilities, will attend the hearing on behalf of the family.

"Today, in fact, the trial of a cruel terrorist who murdered in cold blood Rabbi Itamar Ben Gal was opened. We'll accompany the family through the trial, and we'll do everything to make sure that they always remember who is the victim and who is the murderer, that there won't be any thoughts of easing the lowly terrorist's sentencing, as was done in some cases."