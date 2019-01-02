Hebrew U lecturer blasted for berating uniformed IDF soldier

The Im Tirtzu Zionist organization responded to yesterday's incident at Hebrew University where a senior lecturer berated a female student wearing an IDF uniform to class.

"This is a new low in Israeli academia," the organization said. "If the academic code of ethics is not enforced, it will be useless and will not bring about any change.

"We call upon Education Minister Bennett to immediately intervene and fire this violent lecturer. Such acts against uniformed soldiers cannot be tolerated."