Three injured in Jerusalem fire

Father and two children lightly injured by smoke inhalation in fire that broke out on Divrei Chaim Street in Romema neighborhood.

Five firefighting and rescue teams from the Jerusalem stations worked early this morning on a fire that broke out in a building on Divrei Chaim Street in the Romema neighborhood.

The focus of the fire was on the first floor of the building and after the occupants were removed intensive firefighting commenced and control of the fire was achieved.

A father and two of his children were rescued from one of the apartments after being hit by heat and smoke inhalation and evacuated to hospital for treatment.

Investigators of firefighting and rescue services began looking into the circumstances of the fire.