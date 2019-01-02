Vaccination bill passes first reading

Bill would require schools - from kindergartens to colleges - to bar entry to unvaccinated students and teachers during outbreaks.

The immunization bill initiated by Welfare and Health Committee member MK Meirav Ben Ari (Kulanu) passed the first reading in the Knesset plenum. The bill was merged with the proposal of MKs Yoel Hasson and Shuli Mualem.

MK Ben-Ari said "this is an important law that unfortunately we haven't succeeded in passing all of it in this term, but at least it'll continue in the next Knesset.

"My bill requires that in the event of a disease outbreak like measles, all educational institutions, kindergartens, schools, and universities will be obligated not to allow entry of a child, teacher, or any person who is not vaccinated," Ben-Ari said.

"We must do everything in our power to prevent sickness and death only because of the irresponsible decisions of parents who choose not to vaccinate their children," she said.

"I am grateful to the Health Ministry and Israel Medical Association for their cooperation and to my friends, MK Yoel Hasson and Shuli Mualem for their excellent cooperation," she added.