Knesset begins election recess

Knesset ends its deliberations ahead of election campaign. Government will be allowed to convene Knesset plenum to discuss bills.

The Knesset House Committee, headed by MK Miki Zohar (Likud), approved a proposal by the Knesset Speaker stating that the Knesset plenum would end its deliberations on Tuesday evening and begin its election recess on Wednesday.

It was further determined that the government would be permitted to convene the Knesset plenum to discuss bills. 25 MKs will be permitted to demand the convening of the plenum to discuss motions for order.

The Knesset committees may convene only with the approval of the Committee of Consent. The Speaker of the Knesset is entitled, in special cases, as per the request of the Cabinet Secretary, to convene the Knesset plenum. 40 MKs may apply to the Speaker of the Knesset for approval for the convening of the Knesset.

The instructions apply to all types of committees, discussions and tours, except for the deliberations of the House Committee with the approval of the Speaker of the Knesset, the Joint Committee for the Defense Budget and the subcommittees of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.