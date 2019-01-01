Netanyahu, Honduran President discuss embassy

Prime Minister Netanyahu meets Honduran President and US Secretary of State, discusses advancing embassies in Jerusalem and Honduras.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Tuesday held a meeting in Brasilia with Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. They discussed advancing the opening of the two embassies, in Jerusalem and Honduras.

The issue of opening the embassy in Jerusalem was raised during Sara Netanyahu's recent visit to Guatemala during a lunch hosted by Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales and his wife in which they called the Honduran President and suggested that he meet with Prime Minister Netanyahu in Brazil in order to advance the transfer of the embassy to Jerusalem.

Prime Minister Netanyahu also met separately with Honduran President Hernandez.

Lawmakers in Honduras backed the embassy move in April, passing a non-binding resolution calling on Hernandez to follow the US and Guatemala in moving their embassies to Jerusalem.

A report last week indicated that the Hernandez administration is prepared to move the Honduran embassy to Jerusalem, provided that Israel reciprocate with its own changes vis-à-vis its relationship with Honduras.

Chief among the Honduran requests is the call for Israel to upgrade its diplomatic mission in Honduras by opening a full embassy. At present, Israel only maintains a consulate in Tegucigalpa.

The cost of maintaining a full-fledged embassy has been estimated at one million dollars a year.

Other demands include closer economic ties, as well as technical assistance from Israel.