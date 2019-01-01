How worried should you be about Facebook and cyber warfare?

How lawmakers are responding, and what can be done about vulnerability to ongoing cyberattacks?

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Entrance sign to Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park
Reports from the Senate Intelligence Committee accused Facebook of “dissembling” about its knowledge of Russia’s efforts to influence the 2016 Presidential election.

After it, the Times revealed how Facebook gave other big tech companies extensive access to users’ personal data.

Listen to a discussion about how lawmakers are responding, and what can be done about America’s vulnerability to ongoing cyberattacks against American businesses and our entire electoral system.

