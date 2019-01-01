Knesset approves dissolving of Zionist Union

The Knesset House Committee on Tuesday approved the distribution of the Zionist Union faction to two separate factions, Labor and the Hatnuah party.

MK Itzik Shmuli submitted the request to the Knesset House Committee on behalf of the Labor faction in the Knesset, following a speech by Labor chairman Gabbay, in which he informed Livni of the dismantling of the Zionist Union.

Also attending the Knesset House Committee meeting was Knesset Legal Advisor Eyal Yanon, who explained to the participants that the faction was split according to a pre-signed agreement between the parties and was deposited with the Central Elections Committee.

Yinon noted: "The agreement between the two parties preserved their independence, and the agreement was deposited with the Central Elections Committee so that such an event was foreseen."

Yinon also referred to the issue of funding, noting that although the designated date had passed in the current case, each party maintained its funding because both parties were financed separately during the term.

"There are other such agreements in the Knesset, such as the Jewish Home, the Joint List, etc. It is important to note that despite the fact that we have passed the funding deadline, it is different because of the agreement."