December: Record month for rain

Several rainfall stations in Samaria and coastal plain record December rainfall quantities unseen in these areas since December 1991.

The Meteorological Service summarizes the data for December 2018 that was much rainier than the multi-annual average especially in the central region, but also in the north of the country.

According to the service, a number of stations in Samaria and the coastal plain recorded December rainfall quantities unseen in these areas since December 1991.

Since the beginning of the season, rain in the Arava was measured at 143% relative to the average for the season, and in Yotvata it was 93% of the average. In Gan Shlomo in the Judean Lowlands, 96% of the seasonal average was measured, 86% of the average in the Yavneh group, 58% of the average was measured in Haifa, and 43% of the average seasonal rainfall was measured in Jerusalem.

December was also characterized by a multiplicity of rain days compared to the average for this month. For example, the coastal plain recorded 19-18 days of rain, compared with 9-11 days generally.

At this early stage of the precipitation season, about half of the annual amount of rainfall fell around the country, with most of the winter still ahead.