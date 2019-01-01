Religious Zionist rabbis meet following split from Jewish Home

A meeting of leading religious Zionist rabbis is taking place at the Ramada Hotel in Jerusalem following the decision of Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked to split from the Jewish Home and form a new party.

The rabbis are discussing the composition of the list that will represent religious Zionism ahead of the elections for the 21st Knesset.

Among the participants were RabbiH aim Druckman, Tzfat Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, Rabbi Elyakim Levanon, Rabbi Eli Sadan, Rabbi Yigal Levinstein and other prominent rabbis.

Last Saturday evening, Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked announced their departure from the Jewish Home Party and the establishment of a new party to be called the "New Right."

Following the surprising move, MK Moti Yogev and Deputy Defense Minister Rabbi Eli Ben Dahan announced their intention to run for the leadership of the Jewish Home party.

However, it is not clear at this stage how the list of the Jewish Home for the 21st Knesset will be chosen, nor has there been any negotiation on how the joint list of the Jewish home and the National Union will be composed.