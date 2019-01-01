PM Netanyahu met with US State Secretary Mike Pompeo in Brasil today: "The decision the President made on Syria in no way changes anything that this administration is working on alongside Israel.
"The counter-ISIS campaign continues, our efforts to counter Iranian aggression continue, and our commitment to Middle East stability and the protection of Israel continues, in the same way it did before that decision was made,” Pompeo said.
Netanyahus arrive in Brasilia
Avi Ohayon (GPO)
