Thousands at Baal HaTanya's grave in Haditch

Thousands flock to pray at grave of Maran HaBa'al HaTanya in Haditch in Ukraine on anniversary of his passing.

Despite the cold and the snow, thousands flocked from last night and until these hours to pray at the grave of Maran Ba'al haTanya in the town of Haditsch in Ukraine on the anniverasry of his passing.

Chabad hassidim headed by Rabbi Shneur Deitsch distributed food and hot and cold drinks as medics volunteered in the medical rescue rescue union to treat those in need. Prayer quorums took place in the Admur HaZaken hall nearby.

United Hatzalah Director Moshe Teitelbaum said: "In any medical emergency at the grave or on the roads leading to the town of Haditch, call 063-800-1221 (local number in Ukraine) and the United Hatzalah will send volunteers who came to Haditch from Israel."

United Hatzalah Ukraine region Director Rabbi Hillel Cohen said: "Emergency vehicles of United Hatzala paramedics arrived in the area on the occasion of the mass influx. Medics are prepared to provide a quick medical response when needed in the coming day."

Uman Express CEO Raphael Touboul says: "Thousands of flights from Israel, Europe, and the United States arrived also this year, with pickups, buses, and Uman Express vehicles transporting worshipers straight to the holy grave of the Ba'al HaTanya in the town of Haditch, to pray at the holy grave of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov in the city of Uman and at graves of other tzaddikim throughout Ukraine."