Indictment filed against Israeli Arab for supporting Hezbollah

Defendant praised Hezbollah on Facebook, and also called to carry out attacks against IDF soldiers.

An indictment was filed against a 64-year-old resident of the Arab town of Nahf in northern Israel for offenses of contact with a foreign agent, incitement to terrorism and identification with the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

The defendant published content on social networks praising Hezbollah, supporting and identifying with Hezbollah, and also called to carry out terrorist acts against soldiers.

Some of the publications were from the Al-Manar network, which is affiliated with Hezbollah.

"The Shin Bet and Israel Police make it clear that any attempt by Hezbollah to exploit Israeli civilians for its needs will be dealt with severely by law enforcement officials until they are put behind bars," Israeli security services said.