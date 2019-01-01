Public prayer for the well-being of Rabbi Vishlitzky tonight

Family of leading religious Zionist rabbi Elisha Vishlitzky asks the public to pray for healing of Rabbi Elisha Haim ben Bella Berta.

This evening, Tuesday, a public prayer for the healing of Rabbi Elisha Vishlitzky, one of the leading rabbis of religious Zionism, will be held at Machon Meir yeshiva in Jerusalem.

"We place our faith in the Holy One, Blessed be He, who hears the public cry for a miracle," Rabbi Shlomo Weitzen told Arutz Sheva in the name of the family, which asks the public to pray for the healing of Rabbi Elisha Haim ben Bella Berta.

The family wishes to add that in parallel to prayers at the Machon Meir, prayers will be held throughout the country. For coordination: 052-4239982.