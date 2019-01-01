Iran blasts Brazil's plan to move embassy to Jerusalem

Iran denounces plans by Brazil’s newly elected president to move embassy to Jerusalem, but says relations with Brazil will continue.

Iran on Monday denounced plans by Brazil’s newly elected president, Jair Bolsonaro, to move his country's embassy to Jerusalem, The Associated Press reported.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said that such a move “will not help with peace, stability, security and retrieval of the Palestinian people’s rights.”

He added, however, that “relations with Brazil will eventually be continued.”

Bolsonaro announced after his election that he intended to uphold his campaign promise and move the Brazilian embassy to Jerusalem.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu later hailed Bolsonaro's announcement. Arab leaders, however, have condemned the move and have pressured Bolsonaro not to go through with it.

The Arab League recently warned Bolsonaro that moving his country’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem would be a setback for relations with Arab countries.

Netanyahu, who is visiting Brazil, said on Sunday that it is only a matter of time until Brazil moves its embassy to Jerusalem.