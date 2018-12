What will the US pullout from Syria do to the Kurds? Which weak links will get wiped off the board?

Jerusalem based Jonathan Spyer, Middle East analyst, shares his insights in the UK on the constantly changing landscape and the players in the very real and dangerous game of Risk being played out in the area.

What will the US pullout from Syria do to the Kurds? Which weak links will get wiped off the board? Saudis, Iranians, Iraqis, ISIS, Israel, Russia, Jordan and Turkey. One wrong move and blood doesn’t spill, it pours.