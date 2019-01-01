Election mania: Has the 'right bloc' been hurt?

What will be left of the Jewish Home and how will the split impact the formation of a “right wing” government?

Josh Hasten discusses the latest political developments in Israel, including the decision by Ministers Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked to leave the Jewish Home party and start the New Right party.

What will be left of the Jewish Home and how will this move impact the formation of a “right wing” government should Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Likud come out on top in the elections?

Also on the show, Josh discusses the fact that Israel’s record year of tourism, with four million visitors arriving in the Jewish State in 2018, is a major fail for the BDS movement.