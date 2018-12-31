Chabad shluchim conference - the Israeli version

Hundreds of Chabad emissaries attend annual national conference at Nir Etzion Hotel for three day, discuss how to prepare for the Messiah.

A conference of Chabad emissaries in Israel was launched Monday at the Nir Etzion Hotel in the Carmel Mountains, with the participation of hundreds of emissaries working for the Young Chabad Association.

The conference, which will last for three days and will conclude on Wednesday afternoon, iathe fruit of the work of the conference committee. Some 880 shluchim (emissaries) operate in every corner of the country, of which 63 are new shluchim who began their work during the last year - from the previous conference until this week.

During the the conference, the shlichim will enjoy lectures, meetings, workshops, shiurim, dialogues and more, all of which will be dedicated to empowering the mission.

On the first day of the conference, a special session was held under the title "To Give Advice"" with the participation of members of the Rabbinical Court of Chabad, Secretary of the Rabbinical Court of Nachalat Har Chabad Rabbi Yehuda Yaroslavsky and Deputy Secretary and Rabbi of the Chabad congregation in Rehovot Rabbi Menachem Mendel Gluchovsky. The panel dealt with rethinking the actions necessary to prepare the world for the coming of the Messiah.

Today, a special session was held in which advice was given on how to teach Talmud in a way that is interesting to students.





