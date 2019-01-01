Louis C.K.’s leaked stand-up set has jokes about Auschwitz

A leaked stand-up routine by the disgraced comedian Louis C.K. includes a few jokes about Auschwitz and Jews among others disparaging school shooting survivors, LGBTQ people and people with disabilities.

The set, which C.K. performed on Dec. 16, has drawn criticism for a range of offensive jokes.

Near the beginning of the set, C.K. says that following the #MeToo scandal, he would “rather be in Auschwitz” than in New York City.

“I mean Auschwitz now, not Auschwitz back then,” he says. “There’s a gift shop, Starbucks. People buy tickets to go there.”

The set also includes an extended riff on his Jewish doctor, who he calls a “Jewish f**.”

“He said, ‘You need to stop eating ice cream.’ I said, ‘You need to go f*** yourself, and don’t ever touch me again, you old f***ot, you old f***ing Jewish f**,'” C.K says.

The set includes a two-minute stretch in which C.K. mocks gender nonbinary people as well as survivors of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

“Because you went to a high school where kids got shot?” he said. “Why does that mean I gotta listen to you? Why does that make you interesting? You didn’t get shot. You pushed some fat kid in the way and now I gotta listen to you talk?”

The set drew a flood of negative reactions on Twitter. The filmmaker Judd Apatow tweeted that the set was a “hacky, unfunny, shallow routine.”