'Netanyahu asked Trump to slow withdrawal'

Senior political source says Prime Minister asked US President for American withdrawal from Syria to be gradual.

A senior political source who spoke with Israeli journalists during Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's visit to Brazil said the Prime Minister asked President Trump that the American withdrawal from Syria would be carried out gradually and slowly so that it would continue for a protracted period.

According to the source, the connection with the Americans continues to be close as the Prime Minister meets with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday. Next week, National Security Advisor John Bolton will come to Israel. The two meetings will deal with the Syrian withdrawal.

Additionally the source said the Prime Minister is considering attending the annual international economic forum in Davos, Switzerland next month to hold a meeting on the Syrian issue with US President Donald Trump.

The source also referred to last week's attack on Syria that was attributed by foreign sources to Israel. "The Syrians fired 29 anti-aircraft missiles and succeeded in hitting and downing some of our missiles on the periphery - Israel achieved its goals," the source said.

The source also said that Prime Minister Netanyahu will appoint the full-time foreign minister in the next few weeks. The position is likely to be filled by one of the Likud ministers. This, because appointing a minister serving in another position does not require Knesset approval.