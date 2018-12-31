Abbas eulogizes Amos Oz: 'His life was full of contributions'

PA Chairman pens letter read at funeral: 'I received with great sorrow news of death of outstanding author and thinker the late Amos Oz.'

Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas sent a letter of condolence to the family of author Amos Oz, the Israel Prize laureate for literature, who died at the age of 79.

"I received with great sorrow the news of the death of the outstanding writer and thinker, the late Amos Oz," Abbas wrote in a letter read at Oz's funeral.

"His life was full of cultural and ideological contributions, in which he defended the issues of rights and justice, and called for peace and life in dignity. I console you and all his loved ones on his death and pray to God that he will rest in peace and that you will find condolence and comfort.

"Please accept the greatest feelings of affection and consolation of brotherhood," Abbas added and signed as "President of the State of Palestine" and "Chairman of the PLO Executive Committee."