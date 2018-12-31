CBD oil for dogs: Learning the basics

When it comes to CBD oil for dogs, there’s a lot that pet owners, and the general public, are unaware of. For starters

When it comes to CBD oil for dogs, there’s a lot that pet owners, and the general public, are unaware of. For starters, many people out there may think that CBD oil, and products alike, will get dogs high; on the contrary, that’s not even a little bit true.

There is one factor that many of us humans already know about:

CBD oil has helped people with several health issues.

That is correct. Which brings me to my question:

Why wouldn’t CBD oil present the same benefits to dogs as it does to humans?

Well, the answer to that question is it does benefit dogs the same way it benefits humans, people are just a tad reluctant to come around to that idea.

Below, I’m going to fill you in on the basics of CBD oil for dogs. I hope you sit back, relax, and absorb all the facts before making your trusted decision.

Fact #1: CBD oil is not psychoactive.

CBD is a compound found in cannabis, but so is THC. CBD leans towards relaxing the body, human or dog, whereas THC focuses on getting the body high.

As stated above, CBD will not get your dog high.

Fact #2: CBD oil has proven to lessen anxiety.

Just as CBD helps reduce anxiety in humans, so it does for dogs. This means that if your dog has trouble with separation (e.g. separation anxiety), or if your dog gets all antsy when it comes to certain noises, it may be a good idea to purchase some CBD oil.

Plus, CBD has been proven to help humans with many different stress-related and anxiety-related issues, what’s the harm in trying it for your dog?

Fact #3: CBD oil can help with cancer symptoms.

In recent research, CBD oil has proven valuable in fighting off cancer, specifically in its ability to stop cancer cells from growing. The oil is able to do this job by blocking the cancer cells ability to produce energy, therefore slowing, and even inhibiting, the growth of such cells.

Fact #4: CBD oil is able to help with epileptic and seizure-related issues.

Approximately 5% of dogs have some sort of seizure-related illness at some point in their lives. The result of this is their veterinarian putting them on prescription medication, often resulting in numerous unwanted side effects. Instead, recent research and evidence has proven that CBD oil and related products can help in the same exact way as these medications, yet with no symptoms at all.

Thought the first four facts are the most helpful, there are additional factors that you should be aware of before fully making up your mind.

Fact #5: CBD oil can help ease the pain and symptoms of certain bowel diseases.

Fact #6: CBD oil is great at lessening and preventing inflammation brought on by many ailments and/or diseases.

Fact #7: CBD oil acts as a fighting mechanism to protect the dogs overall nervous system.

Fact #8: CBD oil can increase appetite, especially in dogs with cancer, who have little to no appetite.

Fact #9: CBD oil can be good with promoting heart health.

Fact #10: CBD oil is 100% safe, natural, and effective in helping your dog with their daily life issues. For more information