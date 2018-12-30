Orit Strook to run for National Union

Former MK announces she will run for a spot on the National Union's list in the upcoming elections.

Former MK Orit Strook and current director of the Knesset’s Land of Israel Lobby, announced on Sunday night that she will run as part of the National Union for the next Knesset.

"In light of the events of the last few days, I decided to run for the party's Knesset list, and ask for your trust. You know my activities as a Knesset member in the previous Knesset. In a short and stormy term, I tried, and it seems to me that I succeeded, to fight for the values ​​of all of us, to loyally represent our wonderful public and to work to promote all of its projects,” Strook wrote to party activists.

She added, "I did not get into the 20th Knesset, but I was privileged to act and influence the Knesset and the government, especially behind the scenes, as director of the Land of Israel Lobby."

"I have been contemplating how to continue my activity. The latest developments tipped the scales in favor of returning to full-fledged Knesset membership. I would be grateful if you would support my candidacy," wrote Strook.

Earlier on Sunday, it was announced that Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel will not with the National Union party – a faction of the Jewish Home list – in next year’s election if he is defeated in the party’s primary later this month.

MK Bezalel Smotrich, who together with Ariel represents the National Union party in the Knesset as part of a joint list with the Jewish Home, announced last week his candidacy in the National Union’s leadership election.

According to Ariel’s registration papers for the party primaries, he is only registered to compete in the leadership race, but did not enter a separate bid for the party’s Knesset list. That decision effectively prevents him from running on the National Union ticket next year if he loses to Smotrich.

The National Union, which Ariel has headed since 2013, is an amalgamation of several small right-wing and national-religious parties, including Tekuma and Moledet.

The party won four seats out of 12 total won by the Jewish Home list in 2013, but declined to just two mandates in 2015, when the Jewish Home won eight seats.

Ariel has served in the Knesset since 2001, and is a member of the National Union’s Tekuma faction, which split off from the Jewish Home’s forerunner, the National Religious Party.