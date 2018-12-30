Woman arrested for vandalizing Messianic Jewish congregation

Police nab woman accused of hurling rock through window of Messianic synagogue in North Carolina.

A local woman has been arrested for vandalizing a Messianic synagogue in Cary, North Carolina, and damaging the property of other people due to her hatred of people of other religions.

Lisa Marie Burns, 57, was arrested on Friday for allegedly throwing a rock through the window of Congregation of Shaarei Shalom and damaging its front door the previous day. She is also accused of vandalizing the two cars and egging the driveway of the home belonging to a neighbor with an ethnic surname.

“During interviews with the suspect, she admitted to both acts of vandalism and indicated her disdain for people of other religions and ethnic backgrounds,” Cary police said in a release, CBS17 reported.

She is charged with injury to personal property, teaching ethnic intimidation, and injury to real property.

The Cary Police Department is working with federal authorities to determine whether Burns could be charged with a hate crime.

In November, the son of a North Carolina Court of Appeals judge made threats against the same synagogue.