Ex-MK to Meretz lawmaker: You make me want to vomit

Meretz MK Michal Rozin slams Bennett, Shaked for considering former MK accused of sexual assault for their new party.

Former Jewish Home MK Yinon Magal attacked Meretz MK Michal Rozin on his Twitter account Sunday after she warned against his joining the 'New Right' party which was announced over the weekend by Education Minister Naftali Bennett and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked.

"Bennett and Shaked will begin the 'New Right' with an old troublemaker," Rozin wrote. "This sends a clear message that violence against women does not concern them and abusive men will still receive a 'hearty' hug in their party."

Magal replied: "After all the character assassinations, the 'file' against me was closed for lack of guilt. This does not prevent the fascist left from continuing to libel a person for political reasons. Michal, you really make me want to vomit."

Magal was elected to the Knesset on the Jewish Home list in 2015. However, he resigned in November 2015 over sexual assault allegations. The Tel Aviv District Court closed the investigation against him in February 2016, citing lack of evidence.

The heads of the New Right party, Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked, have asked Magal to join their new party, but he has yet to make a decision.

"I'm looking at things," said Magal, who currently runs a daily program on Radio 103FM. "Every day I reexamine things. I'm not a long-term planner. If there's a proposal, I open the door. I'm considering whether to enter or not to enter. Last time: I was editor of Walla, Naftali Bennett picked up the phone and said, 'What can happen?' I spend all my time weighing my steps."