Israeli entertainment star Ninet Tayeb goes to Hollywood

Tayeb reportedly cast in Hollywood movie based on 1979 school shooting carried out by Brenda Ann Spencer.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Ninet Tayeb
Ninet Tayeb
Tomer Neuberg/Flash90

Israeli entertainment star Ninet Tayeb is set to star in a new Hollywood movie, Hadashot 2 reported.

According to the report, Tayeb, who has enjoyed success in Israel as a musical performer and actress, having played a part in the internationally-successful Israeli TV series “When Heroes Fly,” has now been cast in a Hollywood movie called “Tell Me Why I Don’t Like Mondays.”

The movie is based on the 1979 massacre carried out by then-16-year-old Brenda Ann Spencer at a San Diego school. Spencer, who shot to death 2 adults and wounded another 8 students, was subsequently asked by a reporter why she had carried out the attack and famously replied, “I don’t like Mondays.”

Tayeb, according to the report, is to play “Jenny,” the partner of Brenda’s father.

