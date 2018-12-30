

Young haredi woman saving lives In hospitals An 'adult' at 18, Chavi rose to the occasion of raising her family. Sponsored Content,

None hospital Chavi* of Jerusalem was just 16 years old when her father passed away. She rushed to the aid of her mother, helping to raise her 7 younger siblings. Just as they began to heal, however, the unthinkable happened: The children’s mother passed away as well. Her dying words left an indelible impression on her beloved daughter: “Take care of my babies.”



An “adult” at 18, Chavi rose to the occasion of raising her family. The brave young woman put herself through nursing school, and now works grueling night shifts in a Jerusalem emergency room. As the sun rises, she returns home, where she helps to get the younger kids ready for school. It is a remarkably selfless existence.



Chavi recently became engaged to a young man who is an orphan as well. The couple has no extra funds with which to make a wedding, or to establish a home. They are registered with Kupat Ha’Ir, who have reviewed their details, and added them to the Tevet monthly orphan wedding fund. If the fund is successful in raising money, each of the couples getting married this month will receive a modest sum with which to purchase basic amenities such as appliances, dishes, and more.



Each month, esteemed Israeli rabbis express their public support for the fund, and give a unique blessing to donors. Previous representatives have included Rav Shteinman zt”l, Rav Chaim Kanievsky, and Rav Gershon Edelstein. This month’s bracha is from Rav Shimon Galai, who expressed astonishment after “witness[ing] the sorrow of the orphans and the great aid that is provided to them.”



The Rav had the following to say of donors: “Just as they have gladdened the children of Hakadosh Boruch Hu, measure for measure, they will merit to raise their children and marry them off with nachas, happiness and health.”



It is a powerful blessing from an esteemed Rav. The fund’s goal is to raise enough to help each of the 31 couples getting married during the month of Tevet. Those interested in helping the orphans, and receiving Rav Galai’s blessing for happy, healthy children can do so here for a limited time.



*Details do not belong to any one particular orphan - they are the amalgam of multiple cases, intended to illustrate the pain of the anonymous brides and grooms involved.

